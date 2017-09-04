Rome

Top court rules electricity not 'essential for life'

Illegal connections punishable, not justified by poverty

Top court rules electricity not 'essential for life'

Rome, September 4 - Italy's supreme Cassation Court ruled Monday that electricity is not considered "essential for life" and thus illegal connections are punishable even if those who steal energy claim they are doing so because they are in a "state of need" and can't afford to pay. The court upheld the conviction of a woman in Puglia for stealing energy. The woman was unemployed, with a pregnant daughter, and had been evicted. The court ruled that lack of electricity doesn't endanger life. "The lack of electricity did not pose any current danger of serious damage to the person, since it is a good that is not essential for life," the Court said. The woman's original sentence had been slightly reduced by the Lecce Court of Appeals in 2016. The Cassation Court sentenced the woman to pay a 2,000-euro fine for the "pretextuality" of her appeal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

di Salvatore De Maria

Il clan come un’araba fenice

Il clan come un’araba fenice

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33