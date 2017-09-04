Warm Venice reception for Virzi film, cool one for Riso

Venice, September 4 - The second of four Italian films running for the 2017 Venice Film Festival Golden Lion, Sebastiano Riso's Una Famiglia, got a cool reception at its preview screening for the press on Monday. The end of the film, starring Micaela Ramazzotti and Patrick Bruel, was met by a boo and an single isolated clap. The picture focuses on a couple in which the man forces his wife to 'rent out' her uterus to help other couples who cannot have children and to make money. The woman is unsure of the decision until she realizes that this surrogate pregnancy may be her last chance. Virzi's The Leisure Seeker, featuring Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland, elicited much more enthusiasm on Sunday. It is about an elderly couple - he has dementia and she is extremely fragile - that refuses to abandon a plan to take a road trip in a camper, leading to the rekindling of old passions and obsessions.