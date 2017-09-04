1984 'Train 904' attack appeals trial to start over

Rome
04/09/2017
Rome, September 4 - A Florence appeals trial for a 1984 attack known as the 'Train 904 bombing' or the 'Christmas Massacre' will have to be started over. In April 2011, Mafia boss of bosses Salvatore Riina was indicted for ordering the bombing. The trial has been postponed indefinitely due to the upcoming retirement of court president Salvatore Giardina, scheduled for early October. It will be necessary to question all witnesses who took the stand in the first trial, as well as six mafia bosses that the appeals trial decided to interrogate in relation to the case.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta
di Salvatore De Maria
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"
di Anna Russo
Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori
di Piero Gaeta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online