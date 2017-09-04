1984 'Train 904' attack appeals trial to start over

Rome, September 4 - A Florence appeals trial for a 1984 attack known as the 'Train 904 bombing' or the 'Christmas Massacre' will have to be started over. In April 2011, Mafia boss of bosses Salvatore Riina was indicted for ordering the bombing. The trial has been postponed indefinitely due to the upcoming retirement of court president Salvatore Giardina, scheduled for early October. It will be necessary to question all witnesses who took the stand in the first trial, as well as six mafia bosses that the appeals trial decided to interrogate in relation to the case.