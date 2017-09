We'll seek Regeni truth in Cambridge too - Alfano

Rome, September 4 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told parliament Monday that the search for the truth about the murder of Giulio Regeni will include "the British institution for which Giulio was conducting his research" - Cambridge University. Alfano told a joint session of the Lower House and Senate foreign affairs committees that the ambassador to Cairo, Giampaolo Cantini, "will have a relationship of cooperation with his British colleague in the Egyptian capital" over the Regeni case when he takes up the role later this month.