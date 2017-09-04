'Impossible not to have relations with Egypt' - Alfano (2)

Rome
04/09/2017
Rome, September 4 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday that relations with Egypt were a necessity when commenting on the Giulio Regeni case and the recent decision to send an ambassador to Cairo. "It's impossible for countries that are in front of each other not to have high-level political and diplomatic relations," Alfano told a joint session of the Lower House and Senate foreign affairs committees. Last month Italy decided to send ambassador Giampaolo Cantini to Cairo, citing progress in cooperation over the Regeni investigation. Cantini will take up the position September 14. Cantini was appointed to replace Maurizio Massari, the ambassador who was the first to see Regeni's disfigured body, but had not taken up his position due to frustration in Rome about the lack of cooperation from the Egyptian authorities.
