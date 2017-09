Regeni 'serious injury for our conscience'- Alfano

Rome, September 4 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said the case of Giulio Regeni, an Italian graduate student who was tortured and murdered in Egypt in 2016, was "a serious injury for our conscience, for all of us and for the whole country". Speaking to a joint session of the Lower House and Senate foreign affairs committees, Alfano said "the day the body of Giulio Regeni was found, bilateral relations suffered a big blow".