Italian out of coma after Laos poisoning

Milan, September 4 - Gianluca Di Gioia, a 36-year-old Italian tourist who was poisoned and robbed in Laos, is out of a coma, his brother Salvatore said Monday. Di Gioia, an English teacher a resident in the northern Italian province of Varese, was admitted to hospital in Thailand after the attack. "He has opened his eyes," Salvatore a Di Gioia told ANSA. "He's still tubed up but he is breathing autonomously. "When we said 'Gialunca, let's go home now' he nodded, although we still don't know if he's perfectly able to understand".