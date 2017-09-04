Rome

Right can win with Mattarellum-Salvini tells Berlusconi (2)

LN warns of chaos with proportional representation

Right can win with Mattarellum-Salvini tells Berlusconi (2)

Rome, September 4 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that the centre right can win next year's general election if Forza Italia (FI) chief Silvio Berlusconi pushes for a return of the Mattarellum election law. "Berlusconi says that he wants to win and believes in the unity of the centre right. I make an appeal to him - go from words to deeds and support a majoritarian model like the Mattarellum and convince (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi that it will be chaos with proportional representation," Salvini told ANSA. There are fears the next Italian general election may be inconclusive with the current systems for the Lower House and the Senate. The Mattarellum was approved in 1993 and was in force until it was abolished in 2005.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

di Salvatore De Maria

Il clan come un’araba fenice

Il clan come un’araba fenice

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33