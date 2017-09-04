Right can win with Mattarellum-Salvini tells Berlusconi (2)

Rome
04/09/2017
Rome, September 4 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that the centre right can win next year's general election if Forza Italia (FI) chief Silvio Berlusconi pushes for a return of the Mattarellum election law. "Berlusconi says that he wants to win and believes in the unity of the centre right. I make an appeal to him - go from words to deeds and support a majoritarian model like the Mattarellum and convince (Democratic Party leader Matteo) Renzi that it will be chaos with proportional representation," Salvini told ANSA. There are fears the next Italian general election may be inconclusive with the current systems for the Lower House and the Senate. The Mattarellum was approved in 1993 and was in force until it was abolished in 2005.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta
di Salvatore De Maria
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"
di Anna Russo
Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori
di Piero Gaeta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online