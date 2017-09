Gentiloni signs APE early retirement decree (2)

Rome, September 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday signed the decree for the APE volontario early retirement mechanism, a government statement said. The scheme will make it possible for people close to retirement age to start claiming a pension early, via a special loan paid back gradually via deductions from the retiree's monthly income. It applies to people who are at least 63. Around 300,000 should be eligible for the mechanism in 2017 and another 115,000 next year.