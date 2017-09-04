Rome

F1: Marchionne blasts 'almost embarrassing' Ferrari

Vettel surrenders lead to Hamilton at Italian Grand Prix

F1: Marchionne blasts 'almost embarrassing' Ferrari

Rome, September 4 - Ferrari chief Sergio Marchionne blasted the Italian glamour team's showing at the Italian grand prix as "almost embarrassing" after seeing Sebastian Vettel surrender his Formula One championship lead to Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Four-time world champ Vettel trails Mercedes ace and Sunday's victor Hamilton by three points after coming third at Monza. "It was almost embarrassing to see the difference between Mercedes and Ferrari," said Marchionne, while stressing that the real Ferrari was a difference proposition. "The aim (to win) the driver's and constructors championship has not changed," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

di Salvatore De Maria

Il clan come un’araba fenice

Il clan come un’araba fenice

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33