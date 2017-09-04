F1: Marchionne blasts 'almost embarrassing' Ferrari

Rome, September 4 - Ferrari chief Sergio Marchionne blasted the Italian glamour team's showing at the Italian grand prix as "almost embarrassing" after seeing Sebastian Vettel surrender his Formula One championship lead to Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Four-time world champ Vettel trails Mercedes ace and Sunday's victor Hamilton by three points after coming third at Monza. "It was almost embarrassing to see the difference between Mercedes and Ferrari," said Marchionne, while stressing that the real Ferrari was a difference proposition. "The aim (to win) the driver's and constructors championship has not changed," he added.