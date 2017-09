G7 condemns North Korea nuclear test

Rome, September 4 - The G7 leaders in a statement released on Monday condemned "in the strongest possible terms the new nuclear test conducted by North Korea" at the weekend. The statement, published on the Italian government's website, was signed Paolo Gentiloni, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Shinzō Abe, Theresa May, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk. Italy currently holds the G7 duty presidency. It said North Korea must "abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner".