Fava to be left's governor candidate in Sicily

Palermo, September 4 - Claudio Fava is set to be the governor candidate for an alliance of left-wing parties in upcoming regional elections in Sicily. Fava is a member of the MDP, a splinter group of the ruling Democratic Party (PD), and the vice president of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission. The announcement was made via a joint statement with publisher Ottavio Navarra, who had been named as the candidate for some left-wing parties. Fava is set to present his programme on September 10.