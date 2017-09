Soccer: Italy focus on playoff berth after Spain mauling

Rome, September 4 - Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura is focusing on securing second place in European World Cup qualifying Group G and nabbing a playoff berth after Saturday's 3-0 drubbing in Spain left them with little hope of qualifying directly as group winners. The Azzurri face Israel in Reggio Emilia on Tuesday looking for a win to defend their four-point advantage over third-placed Albania. Ventura has come under fire after his decision to deploy a highly offensive 4-2-4 formation backfired in Madrid at the weekend. Italy are second in Group G with 16 points, three behind Spain, with three games to go.