Alleged head of Rimini rape gang arrested

Rome, September 4 - A judge on Monday is set to rule whether to validate the arrest of a 20-year-old Congelese asylum seeker suspected of being the head of gang that conducted rapes in the Italian seaside resort of Rimini. Guerlin Butungu, 20, is suspected of heading the group that raped a Polish tourist on a beach after brutally beating her partner and then raping a Peruvian woman a little later. Three other members of the gang, all minors, have also been arrested in relation to a case that has shocked the nation. Butungu arrived in Italy in 2015 after being rescued at sea. He was captured on a train on Sunday.
