'Ndrangheta crime boss Morabito caught in Uruguay

'Ndrangheta crime boss Morabito caught in Uruguay

Rome, September 4 - A big boss of the Italian criminal syndicate 'Ndrangheta, Rocco Morabito, was captured by police in Uruguay on Sunday. He was found in a hotel in Montevideo but had been living in Punta del Este. He had been on the run from the authorities for about 25 years. The local government has said he will be extradited to Italy. Morabito, 51, is accused of cocaine trafficking to Italy, with distribution in Milan. An Angolan woman who is reportedly his wife was also arrested. The 'Ndrangheta is based in the southern Calabria region but is highly active in the drug trade and enjoys extensive links with criminal groups and drug traffickers in South America. Interior Minister Marco Minniti praised the operation, calling it "another important result" in the fight against organized crime.

