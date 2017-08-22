Italy's grape harvest to hit post-war low, -25%

Rome
22/08/2017
Rome, August 22 - This year's unusually variable and harsh weather conditions, from extreme heat and drought on the one hand to late freezes and hail on the other, will make this year's wine harvest one of the scarcest of the post-WWII era, said farmers' association Coldiretti and enologists' association Assoenologi on Tuesday. They predict a 25% overall drop in wine and grape must production, with Assoenologi estimating a total 2017 production of 41.1 million hectolitres, down 13 million hectolitres on 2016. The regions of Lazio and Umbria have been the hardest hit, with a 40% decrease, followed by a 35% drop in Sicily. Italian wine exports remain strong, however, with an expected 6.3% increase in 2017 on 2016 figures, for a record-breaking year following last year's 5.6 billion euros in wine exports.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La morte di Pasquale diventa un momento di grande riflessione
di Annarita Castellani
Imprenditore racconta l'orrore della 'ndrangheta
di Rocco Muscari
L'ultimo saluto a Pasquale Tropeano, sarà sepolto con la divisa scout
di Annarita Castellani
Squalo a cento metri dalla spiaggia
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online