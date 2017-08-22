Italy's grape harvest to hit post-war low, -25%

Rome, August 22 - This year's unusually variable and harsh weather conditions, from extreme heat and drought on the one hand to late freezes and hail on the other, will make this year's wine harvest one of the scarcest of the post-WWII era, said farmers' association Coldiretti and enologists' association Assoenologi on Tuesday. They predict a 25% overall drop in wine and grape must production, with Assoenologi estimating a total 2017 production of 41.1 million hectolitres, down 13 million hectolitres on 2016. The regions of Lazio and Umbria have been the hardest hit, with a 40% decrease, followed by a 35% drop in Sicily. Italian wine exports remain strong, however, with an expected 6.3% increase in 2017 on 2016 figures, for a record-breaking year following last year's 5.6 billion euros in wine exports.