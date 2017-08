Soccer: 'Daily' work to win Champions - Matuidi

Turin, August 22 - It will take "daily" work for Juventus to win the Champions League after being beaten in the final by Barcelona last season and two years previously, new midfielder Blaise Matuidi said Tuesday. Matuidi told reporters he was "electrified" by his "new adventure" with the Bianconeri, who are aiming for a record seventh straight Serie A title but sorely want to pick up Europe's premier trophy after being badly beaten by Barca last May. France midfielder Matuidi joined Juve from French champs Paris Saint-Germain in a 20-million-euro deal plus add-ons earlier this month. The Old Lady tried vainly to get the 30-year-old enforcer last year.