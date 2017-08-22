Paris

Macron-Gentiloni phone call on migrants, Libya (3)

Also anti-terror fight

Macron-Gentiloni phone call on migrants, Libya

Paris, August 22 - French President Emmanuel Macron phoned Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni Tuesday to discuss migrants and the Libyan situation, topics that will be addressed at a summit with Germany and Spain on August 28, sources close to Macron's office said. They also discussed preparations for a bilateral meeting in Lyon on September 27, as well as the fight against terrorism. Another topic in the phone conversation were prospects for the European Union, sources said. Macron also voiced condolences for the two women who died in a quake on Ischia Monday night. Macron recently voiced support for Italy's efforts to cope with migrants while stressing that economic migrants must be separated from refugees. The migrant flow from Libya has waned recently after Italy issued an NGO code of conduct and forged a deal with Libyan authorities under which Tripoli has started stopping migrant boats.

