Macron-Gentiloni phone call on migrants, Libya (3)

Paris
22/08/2017
Paris, August 22 - French President Emmanuel Macron phoned Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni Tuesday to discuss migrants and the Libyan situation, topics that will be addressed at a summit with Germany and Spain on August 28, sources close to Macron's office said. They also discussed preparations for a bilateral meeting in Lyon on September 27, as well as the fight against terrorism. Another topic in the phone conversation were prospects for the European Union, sources said. Macron also voiced condolences for the two women who died in a quake on Ischia Monday night. Macron recently voiced support for Italy's efforts to cope with migrants while stressing that economic migrants must be separated from refugees. The migrant flow from Libya has waned recently after Italy issued an NGO code of conduct and forged a deal with Libyan authorities under which Tripoli has started stopping migrant boats.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La morte di Pasquale diventa un momento di grande riflessione
di Annarita Castellani
Imprenditore racconta l'orrore della 'ndrangheta
di Rocco Muscari
L'ultimo saluto a Pasquale Tropeano, sarà sepolto con la divisa scout
di Annarita Castellani
Squalo a cento metri dalla spiaggia
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online