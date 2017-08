Great Wall shares suspended amid interest for FCA (3)

Rome, August 22 - Shares in Chinese SUV-maker Great Wall were suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange Tuesday after closing almost 7% up in New York amid stated interest for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Financial Times said Great Wall was the "last hope for Sergio Marchionne", the FCA CEO. Great Wall told Bloomberg it had not negotiated or made any deal with FCA. "The company carried out analyses" on FCA but there has not been "concrete progress so far", Great wall said in a statement.