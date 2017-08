Man found burned near Aosta shot dead

Aosta, August 22 - A man whose burned body was found near Aosta Saturday was killed by a gun shot to the neck, an autopsy said Tuesday, reversing earlier conclusions that he had been stabbed to death. The stab wounds were not fatal, the autopsy found. Blunt-trauma wounds were consistent with the body being dragged to the place where it was burned, a clearing on a cycle path near Fenis. Police are seeking the owner of a car spotted in the area on Friday.