'Alien' fish caught off Sicily

Milan
22/08/2017
Milan, August 22 - An aline fish new to the Mediterranean was caught off Sicily earlier this month, zoologists say in the Mediterranean Marine Science journal. The rare Indo-Pacific' specimen of parrot fish (Chlorurus rhakoura), hitherto only seen on the coral reef between Sri Lanka and Australia, was probably brought in in the ballast water of big ships, they said. "These fish belong to a rare and very elusive species, which was only described for the first time 20 years ago, making their discovery in the Mediterranean all the more surprising," said the zoologists, Gianni Insacco and Bruno Zava of the Civic Museum of Natural History in Comiso.
