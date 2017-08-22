Naples

2 dead, at least 39 injured in Ischia quake (3)

Rescuers dig out two kids, close to last of three

2 dead, at least 39 injured in Ischia quake (3)

Naples, August 22 - Two people were killed and at least 39 injured in a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the popular Bay of Naples island of Ischia Monday night. The two dead were women, one buried by plaster in a church and the other engulfed by the ruins of her house. Rescuers are digging to find a boy, aged three, in the ruins of a house that collapsed at Casamicciola after his two brothers aged three and seven months were pulled out alive. Firefighters weer said to be close to the boy, Ciro, after pulling out Mattias. One of the injured is in a serious condition. Many tourists have already left the island on specially laid-on ferries. Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli and fire service chief Bruno Frattasi are on the island. The two dead woman have not yet been identified. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has vacationed several times on Ischia, voiced her "deepest closeness" with the islanders and "with the rescuers who are doing their best to help".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Si uccide il titolare di una note discoteca del Cosentino

Si uccide il titolare di una note discoteca del Cosentino

La morte di Pasquale diventa un momento di grande riflessione

La morte di Pasquale diventa un momento di grande riflessione

di Annarita Castellani

Imprenditore racconta l'orrore della 'ndrangheta

Imprenditore racconta l'orrore della 'ndrangheta

di Rocco Muscari

L'ultimo saluto a Pasquale Tropeano, sarà sepolto con la divisa scout

L'ultimo saluto a Pasquale Tropeano, sarà sepolto con la divisa scout

di Annarita Castellani

In arrivo una nuova ondata di caldo africano

In arrivo una nuova ondata di caldo africano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33