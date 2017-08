F1: Ferrari renews Raikkonen's contract

Milan, August 22 - Ferrari on Tuesday renewed Kimi Raikkonen's contract. In a statement, the Prancing Horse said "Ferrari announces that Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen. "The Finnish driver will therefore race for the Maranello team in the 2018 Formula One World Championship." The Iceman, 37, won the F1 championship with Ferrari in 2007. He is now taking a back seat to four-time world champ Sebastian Vettel.