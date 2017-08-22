Geologists says Ischia quake effects not normal,mayors rebut (2)

Naples, August 22 - Italian geologists said Tuesday the damage on Ischia was not "normal" for a 4.0-magnitude quake but local mayors rebutted that the scale of the damage was not linked to illegal construction on the Bay of Naples island. Egidio Grasso, head of the Campania geologists' guild, said "it's not normal for a 4.0-magnitude quake to cause the collapse of building, the evacuation of hospitals, and, sadly, the tragedy of two victims, as well as missing and many injured". In a statement, Ischia's six mayors said they "deplored the false news relating to alleged damage and collapses all over the island and non-existent links between the seismic event and phenomena linked to illegal building." They said the quake had "mostly" damaged old buildings including a church already destroyed by a big 1883 quake, which was rebuilt. European Humanitarian Crisis Commissioner Christos Stylianides tweeted that "the EU is ready to help". Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris said Naples had taken "all possible action" since news of the quake broke. The Italian government has vowed to do everything possible to help the islanders.