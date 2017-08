Morricone sold out at Arena in Verona

Verona, August 21 - Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone has sold out two shows in advance at the Arena in Verona, on August 30 and 31. The shows will feature guest of honour Portuguese singer-songwriter Dulce Pontes, and will mark the conclusion of the "Festival of Beauty", an event in Verona inspired by Shakespeare, Dante and Mozart. This year's Festival of Beauty saw sold-out venues for every event, with a total of 45,000 guests. The Morricone concerts are a special event as part of the Italian composer's "60 Years of Music" world tour.