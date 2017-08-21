Italy strives to rebuild quake-damaged heritage

Rome, August 21 - A 100-million-euro plan to rebuild and restore cultural heritage damaged in the central Italy earthquakes of last year is set to begin with large churches, including the Basilica of San Benedict in Norcia, Italian Culture Ministry Secretary-General Antonella Pasqua Recchia told ANSA. Other churches to be targeted in the plan's initial phases are San Francesco and Sant'Agostino in Amatrice, the Cathedral of Camerino in the town of San Ginesio in Macerata, and the Sanctuary of Macereto in Visso, she said. There have already been nearly 1,000 interventions to secure structures, along with more than 17,000 items of cultural heritage or archaeological artifacts recovered, 4,513 linear metres of archives and 9,743 books saved from the rubble. More than 600 technicians are at work on rebuilding and restoration efforts, 80 of whom are working through the August holidays. According to figures released by the culture ministry, the region whose cultural heritage was hardest hit by the quakes was the Marche, with 2,456 items of cultural heritage damaged there. That figure is double the number reported in Umbria (1,150), followed by Abruzzo (742) and Lazio (473). Pasqua Recchia said the ministry is called in particular to intervene with ecclesiastical cultural heritage, because individual towns take responsibility for public items of cultural heritage, under the supervision of their individual cultural superintendencies. Ecclesiastical heritage items encompass the majority of those damaged in the quake, with 100 churches in Amatrice alone. The ministry estimates it will complete initial checks by the end of the summer, with 200 left to go. It is working on completing operations to secure structures, consolidate frescoes, and save church organs - for which a team of specialists has been assembled - prior to the arrival of winter. Pasqua Recchia said the 100-million-euro restoration plan to rebuild the major churches will unfold over a long process. "We start with the tenders for the plans, then there will be those for the work," she said. "These are challenging and costly projects that must be done right".