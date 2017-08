Vuelta: Nibali wins third stage (2)

Rome, August 21 - Vincenzo Nibali won Monday's hilly third stage of the Vuelta by sprinting away over the last 400 yards and coming in ahead of Spain's David de la Cruz in second and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome of Britain in third, who became overall leader. Froome now leads De la Cruz by two seconds in the battle for the red jersey, with BMC duo Nicolas Roche and Tejay Van Garderen also two seconds adrift. Nibali is 10 seconds back in fifth place in the general classification. Froome is bidding to become the third man to do a Tour-Vuelta double.