Festivaletturatura in Mantua a window on Mediterranean

Rome, August 21 - This year's Mantua Festivaletturatura literature festival, a five-day cultural event taking place from September 6-10, is a window opening on the Mediterranean, focusing on current events including stories of war and exile as well as the fundamentalist drift in the Muslim world. The 21st edition of the festival will host seminars, workshops, theme-based events, concerts and shows with writers, artists and scientists from around the world, with an undercurrent of stories focusing on those who have lost their homeland. One example is Libyan writer Hisham Matar, who will speak about his forced exile on September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Palazzo Ducale. Matar, a symbolic voice in contemporary Libyan literature, took refuge with his family in Egypt at nine years old, when his father Jaballa - a member of the military, a diplomat and a leader in opposition to the regime - was accused of opposition to the regime of Muammar Gaddafi. His father was likely one of the 1,270 political prisoners killed by Libyan authorities in June 1996 at the Abu Salim prison in Tripoli. It's that "likely" that leaves space for hope when Matar returns to his homeland after 30 years in exile, in an attempt to find the truth about what happened to the man he calls "the present-absent". Another example is Syrian poet Faraj Bayrakdar, one of the intellectuals of the Syrian diaspora and an opponent of the Assad regime, who will speak on September 6 at 18:30 at the Church of San Barnaba. Fethi Benslama, a Tunisian instructor of psychopathology at the University of Paris-Diderot, will speak about the radicalisation of young Muslims on September 6 at 18:30 at the Convent of Santa Paola. Author of the book "A Furious Desire for Sacrifice", Benslama coined the term "supermuslim" to describe "the Muslim who is obsessed with the idea of not being Muslim enough, convinced of having lost his roots and needing to find them again, sacrificing himself as a martyr". Washington Post journalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Joby Warrick will speak on ISIS, while French political scientist Olivier Roy will speak about the links between social dissatisfaction in second and third generation migrants and radical Islam. The hopes betrayed by the season of the Arab Springs come back to the forefront with Tunisian writer Shukri al-Mabkhout, author of "The Italian" (published in Italy by Edizioni E/O, 2017), who will speak on September 8 at 19:15 at the Palazzo del Seminario Vescovile. Illustrator and designer Zeina Abirached will lead the public through the years of the Lebanese Civil War on September 9 at 11:30 at the University of Mantua Foundation. Three of the most prominent photojournalists currently on the world scene will speak on current events through their images. They are Buhran Ozbilici (September 10, 17:30, University Aula Magna room), a Turkish journalist with the Associated Press who received the World Press Photo prize in 2017 with the shot of the killer of the Russian ambassador in Ankara; Giulio Piscitelli, the Italian photographer who boarded migrant boats; and Monika Bulaj, who will show images in the form of a play, documenting the last places where people from different faiths still dialogue. Finally, a meeting between Arab and Western societies, beginning with the values and rights sanctioned by the constitutions, will be held by Valerio Onida, together with Father Iganzio De Francesco from the Community of Monte Sole and Yassine Lafram, spokesman for the Muslim Community of Bologna.