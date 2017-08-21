Fall exhibits on legends from Caravaggio to Van Gogh

Rome, August 21 - From Van Gogh in Vicenza to Caravaggio in Milan, Giorgione in Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso), Ambrogio Lorenzetti in Siena, Picasso in Genoa and Monet's Impressionist masterpieces in Rome, the season ahead will be filled with important exhibits throughout Italy. There will also be an eagerly awaited retrospective in Pistoia of Marino Marini's sculpture, one on the Mannerism school - Michelangelo, Pontormo and Arciboldo in Florence - and one on the refined exotic Japanese work of Hokusai in the capital. The season will kick off on September 9 with a show entitled 'Advertising! The Birth of Modern Communication, 1890-1957' at Fondazione Magnani Rocca until December 10 and with one on the legendary gems of the Thani Collection, exhibited for the first time in Italy in Venice's Palazzo Ducale until January 3. On September 16 there will be the opening of 'Marino Marini. Visual Passions', one hundred works (from the well known 'Cavalieri' to 'Pumone' and 'Giocolieri'), exhibited until January 7 at Pistoia's Palazzo Fabroni, in the artist's native city. And then there will be 'Pablo Picasso. Between Cubisma and Neoclassicism: 1915-1925', from September 22 until January 21 at the Scuderie del Quirinale, where the masterpieces loaned by major international museums will be arriving soon. The exhibition will be the second of three - the first was in Naples and the third will be in Genoa - that celebrate the Spanish genius's trip to Italy a century ago and the resulting change to his style. From Michelangelo to Rosso Fiorentino, from Andrea del Sarto to Pontormo and Bronzino, 16th century Florence will be the focus of an exhibition housed between September 21 and January 21 in Palazzo Strozzi, while from September 23 until January 21 there will be 'Secession. Munich, Vienna, Prague, Rome. The Wave of Modernity' in Palazzo Roverella with paintings by Schiele, Klimt, Klinger and many others. Possibly the most eagerly-awaited exhibition will be 'Inside Caravaggio' in Milan's Palazzo Reale from September 29 until January 28, which will attempt to give a new view on his work and a glimpse to visitors of the creative and revolutionary process of the Lombard maestro. October will include the 'Van Gogh, Between the Wheat and the Sky' between October 7 and April 8 in Vicenza at Basilica Palladiana. Concluding the autumn season will be the 'Picasso: Masterpieces from the Picasso Museum in Paris' show from November 10 until May 6 in Genoa.