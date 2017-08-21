Milan

Great Wall interested in Jeep - Automotive News (6)

FCA shares rise 4%

Great Wall interested in Jeep - Automotive News (6)

Milan, August 21 - Chinese SUV maker Great Wall is interested in buying Jeep from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Automotive News reported Monday. It said it had got the news straight from Great Wall President Wang Fengying in an email in which he said he was "in contact with FCA". FCA shares jumped 4% on the Milan stock market on the news. They were also more than 5% up in early trading in New York. FCA denied any approach from Great Wall. But a Great Wall spokesman told the Financial Times: "we've always had an interest and intention in buying" Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a spokesman told the Financial Times Monday. But the FT said analysts had doubts about whether Great Wall, with a market capitalisation of $18.1 billion and last year profits of $1.6 billion, could fund a takeover of FCA which has a market capitalisation of 16.45 billion euros and a net debt of 4.2 billion euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pasquale non ce l'ha fatta, donati gli organi

Pasquale non ce l'ha fatta, donati gli organi

di Annarita Castellani

L'ultimo saluto a Pasquale Tropeano, sarà sepolto con la divisa scout

L'ultimo saluto a Pasquale Tropeano, sarà sepolto con la divisa scout

di Annarita Castellani

Pescato uno squalo volpe di 200 chili

Pescato uno squalo volpe di 200 chili

di Ercole Caligiuri

Si accascia sul ciglio della strada e viene centrato da un' auto

Si accascia sul ciglio della strada e viene centrato da un' auto

Scoperta piantagione canapa, 23enne finisce in manette

Scoperta piantagione canapa, 23enne finisce in manette

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33