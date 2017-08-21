Great Wall interested in Jeep - Automotive News (6)

Milan, August 21 - Chinese SUV maker Great Wall is interested in buying Jeep from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Automotive News reported Monday. It said it had got the news straight from Great Wall President Wang Fengying in an email in which he said he was "in contact with FCA". FCA shares jumped 4% on the Milan stock market on the news. They were also more than 5% up in early trading in New York. FCA denied any approach from Great Wall. But a Great Wall spokesman told the Financial Times: "we've always had an interest and intention in buying" Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a spokesman told the Financial Times Monday. But the FT said analysts had doubts about whether Great Wall, with a market capitalisation of $18.1 billion and last year profits of $1.6 billion, could fund a takeover of FCA which has a market capitalisation of 16.45 billion euros and a net debt of 4.2 billion euros.