Barcelona killer killed - EFE (2)

Rome, August 21 - Catalan police shot dead Barcelona killer Younes Abouyaaquoub as he was wearing a suspected explosive vest at Subirats north of Barcelona Monday, the EFE news agency said, confirming a Spanish TV RTVE report. Abouyaaquoub, 22, allegedly drove the van that killed 14 people on Las Ramblas Thursday. He died shouting God is Great in Arabic, media reported. It is not yet known whether his explosive vest was real or fake, like the ones worn by five terrorists killed last week at the resort of Cambrils after one other victim was killed.