Lorenzin sends task force after man dies in ER (2)

Rome, August 21 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin sent a task force to Naples' Loreto Mare Hospital Monday after the weekend death of a 23-year-old road accident victim who spent hours in the ER in code red awaiting a transfer for a heart CAT scan. Antonio Safuri's father said "they killed him because while he was dying, the health workers were squabbling over who was supposed to get into the ambulance". Prosecutors opened a manslaughter probe in Safuri's death.