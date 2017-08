Barcelona killer killed with explosive vest on - TV

Rome, August 21 - Catalan police shot dead Barcelona killer Younes Abouyaaquoub as he was wearing a suspected explosive vest at Subirats north of Barcelona Monday, Spanish TV RTVE reported. Previously La Vanguardia reported that Abouyaaquoub, 22, who allegedly drove the van that killed 13 people on Las Ramblas, was stopped at Sant Sadurní d'Anoia. Official confirmation of the shooting has yet to be given.