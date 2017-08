Ex-Telecom Italia chief Rossi dies

Rome, August 21 - Two-time Telecom Italia chief Guido Rossi died Monday aged 86. A corporate lawyer and turnaround expert who authored Italy's anti-trust and takeover laws, Rossi was also head of the Italian bourse regulator CONSOB and played an important role as Italian soccer's emergency supremo in the wake of the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006. He was an independent Senator elected on a Communist Party list from 1987 to 1992. Rossi also led the Ferfin-Montedison group back to health after the Enimont scandal. He taught at several universities including Milan, Venice, Trieste and Pavia.