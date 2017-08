Priest in flap over taking migrants to swimming pool

Pistoia, August 21 - Anti-immigrant Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini slammed a priest who took a group of migrants to a swimming pool in Pistoia. "This "Massimo Biancalani, an anti-LN, anti-Fascist and I'd say anti-Italian priest, is a parish priest at Pistoia, It's not fake news, it's all true. Have a good swim," Salvini said on Facebook. Father Biancalani had posted photos of the young migrants in the water, saying: "Today it's the swimming pool! They are my homeland, racists and Fascists my enemies." The post spawned hundreds of comments, for and against, and the photos were blocked. The priest later posted a photo of the migrants' bicycles with their tyres pierced after the incident.