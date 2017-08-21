Great Wall interested in Jeep - Automotive News (4)

Milan, August 21 - Chinese SUV maker Great Wall is interested in buying Jeep from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Automotive News reported Monday. It said it had got the news straight from Great Wall President Wang Fengying in an email in which he said he was "in contact with FCA". FCA shares jumped 4% on the Milan stock market on the news. FCA denied any approach from Great Wall. But a Great Wall spokesman told the Financial Times: "we have always had an interest in buying FCA".