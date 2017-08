No one safe from terror says Gentiloni (2)

Rimini, August 21 - No one is safe from terror, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after last week's attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 15 people including three Italians. "No country can feel shielded" from terror, he said at a meeting of the influential Catholic lay organisation Communion and Liberation (CL). "It is decisive that everyone should support the police, intelligence and the military working to ensure security," Gentiloni said. The Italian victims, all in Barcelona where a van rammed crowds, were 25-year-old engineer Luca Russo, 35-year-old web tech magazine manager Bruno Gulotta, and 80-year-old Italo-Argentinian retiree Carmen Lopardo.