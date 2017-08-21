Fresh wave of 'African' heat on the way

Rome, August 21 - A fresh wave of "African" heat will hit Italy from midweek, weathermen said Monday. "After temperatures came down because of cooler Atlantic air and there were storms in the northeast, temperatures will be around 30 degrees until Wednesday when they will rise to 35 or 36 across the country," said 3bmeteo.com's Edoardo Ferrara. The new heatwave will not be quite as severe as the one that had Italy baking and sweating in early August, he said, although the current drought across the country will worsen.