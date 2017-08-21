Migrant nationality right from birth - pope (3)

Vatican City, August 21 - Pope Francis said in his message for next year's World Day of Migrants and Refugees that "while respecting the universal right for a nationality, it must be recognised and certified for all children at the moment of birth. "The statelessness in which migrants and refugees sometimes find themselves can easily be avoided through legislation on citizenship complying with the fundamental principles of international law", Francis said. We must "respond to the numerous challenges posed by contemporary migrations with generosity, speed, wisdom and far-sightedness, each according to his possibilities," Francis said. The pope stressed that "every foreigner who knocks on our door is an opportunity to meet Jesus Christ, who identifies himself with the foreigner welcomed or rejected in every epoch". The pope said migrants were a resources whose rights had to be respected, and the "culture of encounter" must always be encouraged. He also called for more humanitarian corridors and proper accommodation for migrants. Francis also said personal security must be combined with national security, and stressed the need to "welcome, protect, promote and integrate".