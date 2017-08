Permasteelisa sold to China's Grandland (2)

Tokyo, August 21 - Italian construction multinational Parmasteelisa has been sold by Japan's Lixil group to China's architectural design and decoration group Grandland for 467 million euros. Parmasteela's CEO Riccardo Mollo said the Italian company would maintain its operational autonomy. Although housing equipment maker Lixil has also been in talks with several investment funds on the sale, it singled out Shenzhen-based Grandland as the buyer apparently due to that company's relevance to Permasteelisa's business and sales amount. Permasteelisa handles an outer covering for buildings called a curtain wall.