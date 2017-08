Three dead, one missing after car crash near Milan

Milan, August 21 - Three people were killed and one is missing after a car crashed off a provincial highway into a canal near Milan Sunday night. The first victim was a 47-year-old man found at the scene. The two other victims were found after a search in the canal, a 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. Her seven-year-old son is still missing. They were all Ecuadorians. A search is continuing.