Soccer: Season kicks off with VAR use (2)

Rome, August 21 - Italy's first season with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) opened at the weekend. The first VAR decision was a Cagliari penalty saved by Gianluigi Buffon after the on-pitch ref missed an Alex Sandro foul. "I welcome the VAR if it helps calm hot heads down," said Buffon. Here are the weekend's results: In Bergamo: Atalanta-Roma 0-1 In Bologna: Bologna-Torino 1-1 In Crotone: Crotone-Milan 0-3 In Milan: Inter-Fiorentina 3-0 In Rome: Lazio-Spal 0-0 In Turin: Juventus-Cagliari 3-0 In Genoa: Sampdoria-Benevento 2-1 In Reggio Emilia: Sassuolo-Genoa 0-0 In Udine: Udinese-Chievo 1-2 In Verona: Verona-Napoli 1-3 Here is the Serie A table (tabulate under: points, played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against): Juventus 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 Napoli 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 Milan 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 Inter 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 Chievo 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 Roma 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 Sampdoria 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 Bologna 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 Torino 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 Genoa 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 Sassuolo 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 Lazio 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 Spal 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 Benevento 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 Crotone 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 Fiorentina 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 Udinese 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 Atalanta 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 Verona 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 Cagliari 0 1 0 0 1 0 3.