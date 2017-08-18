Trevi Fountain, Campidoglio lights out for Barcelona

Rome
18/08/2017
Rome, August 18 - The lights on the Trevi Fountain, the Campidoglio and the Colosseum will be switched off from 22:00 to 22:30 tonight in a sign of solidarity with the city of Barcelona and mourning for the 14 victims of the terror attacks there and at the nearby resort of Cambrils, officials said Friday.
