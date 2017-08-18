Rome

Trevi Fountain, Campidoglio lights out for Barcelona

As well as Colosseum

Trevi Fountain, Campidoglio lights out for Barcelona

Rome, August 18 - The lights on the Trevi Fountain, the Campidoglio and the Colosseum will be switched off from 22:00 to 22:30 tonight in a sign of solidarity with the city of Barcelona and mourning for the 14 victims of the terror attacks there and at the nearby resort of Cambrils, officials said Friday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

Braccio tranciato in autostrada formulate pesanti ipotesi di reato

di Massimo Natoli

Tragedia sfiorata in Via Tommaso Cannizzaro/Gallery

Tragedia sfiorata in Via Tommaso Cannizzaro/Gallery

Folle corsa in scooter per le vie della città

Folle corsa in scooter per le vie della città

Sparatoria a Ganzirri, fermato il responsabile

Sparatoria a Ganzirri, fermato il responsabile

Sedotto, abbandonato e...rapinato

Sedotto, abbandonato e...rapinato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33