Two dead in apparent Finland terror attack

Rome, August 18 - Two people were killed and eight wounded in an apparent terror attack in the centre of Turku, Finland on Friday, police said. A man was shot in the leg and arrested after stabbing passersby including a mother with a pushchair in the street, local media said. The attacker reportedly shouted God is Great in Arabic.

