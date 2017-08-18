Two dead in apparent Finland terror attack

Rome
18/08/2017
Rome, August 18 - Two people were killed and eight wounded in an apparent terror attack in the centre of Turku, Finland on Friday, police said. A man was shot in the leg and arrested after stabbing passersby including a mother with a pushchair in the street, local media said. The attacker reportedly shouted God is Great in Arabic.
