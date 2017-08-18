Rolling Stones to kick off fall season of live gigs

Rome, August 18 - After all the summer concerts, September will also see a number of stars perform in Italy live. The most eagerly-awaited seems to be the Rolling Stones, who will be the highlight of the Lucca Summer Festival on September 23, the only performance in Italy of their 'No Filter' tour. Lady Gaga will instead be performing at Milan's Mediolanum Forum on September 26 with the Joanne World Tour. Ligabue will be the one to start off the season, with a concert on September 4 in Rimini after a period of rest, resuming a tour that was interrupted twice due to problems with his vocal chords. He will have to make up for 32 dates missed across all of Italy as part of the Mondovisione tour. Two days later at Verona's Arena, long a popular city for special music events, the tenth anniversary of the death of Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti will be commemorated with such singers as Placido Domingo and Josè Carreras, who shared the stage with Pavarotti many times in the past. Elisa also chose the Arena to celebrate her 20-year-long career. She will perform there on September 12, 13, 15 and 16. Others to take the same stage next month include Umberto Tozzi, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his hit single 'Ti Amo' on September 18, while Zucchero will be there from September 20 to 25, with 6 new dates for the 'Black Cat World Tour 2017'. Taking into account those of the past few months, Zucchero will have set a record of 22 performances in Verona in a 12-month period. Francesco de Gregori will also take to the same stage in October, after many performances in the US and Europe. Four years after an album that made her famous the world over, Lorde will be presenting her new one, 'Melodrama', in Milan on October 12. For fans of jazz and American music, Diana Krall will be arriving the same day in Milan and will be in Rome the following day. On November 3, Kasabian will in Milan as part of their tour currently underway in Italy and Harry Styles will be presenting his new album on November 10 in Milan. The same date will see performances by Queen + Adam Lambert at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna) and Bryan Adams in Padua. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will be in Padua on November 4, in Milan on November 6 and in Rome on November 8. James Blunt will be in Florence on November 13 and Milan on November 14.