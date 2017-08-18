Driver fined for smoking in car with young son

Trieste
18/08/2017
Trieste, August 18 - A man was fined 110 euros for smoking at the wheel of his car with his young son in the back in this northeastern Italian city Friday. The man told police he did not know smoking while driving was banned.
