Dismembered woman's brother arrest confirmed

Rome, August 18 - A judge on Friday upheld the arrest of a man who strangled his sister, cut her up and dumped the parts in two dumpsters across Rome earlier this week. Maurizio Diotallevi is charged with murder aggravated by family ties and hiding a body. He told police Thursday he had been thinking of killing his sister Nicoletta for two months. "I'd been thinking of killing her for two months but it was a fit of rage, she'd been humiliating me continually," he said. According to preliminary autopsy findings, Nicoletta Diotallevi was strangled and then dismembered with a chainsaw. Police said she had just returned to Rome from a trip to Switzerland. "As soon as she got back," her brother reportedly told police, "she started giving me orders again, treating me alike a child. "I waited for her to get out of the bathroom and I attacked her in the living room, strangling her with a belt". Diotallevi then dismembered her because of the difficulty of disposing of a whole body, police said. A 39-year-old Roma woman who found the woman's legs in one bin while sifting through it for food said Thursday: "I thought she was sleeping". "I thought it was someone who had decided to sleep in the bin, then I looked inside one of the black bags and saw the legs must have been frozen, because there was no blood." She said she went to police shouting, in Spanish, "legs, legs" and was not initially understood. Nicoletta's legs were found in the upscale Parioli district, and her head and torso about one kilometre away in a bin in the Flaminio district, where the pair of siblings lived.