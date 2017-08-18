Nigerian sprayed with pepper-spray had been bothering women

Florence, August 18 - Police are investigating an incident that happened Thursday near Florence's Duomo in which a Nigerian man complained of being attacked during a fight with pepper spray. The police found the alleged attacker, a 50-year-old Florentine man who said that the African man was bothering female tourists with persistent questions, possibly asking for money. The Florentine said that he had asked the Nigerian to stop and was verbally attacked in response, and thus used the pepper spray to protect himself. The pepper spray is not among those available legally in Italy. Police have reported the man for aggravated bodily harm and for carrying objects to be used as weapons, since he was carrying a small knife as well as the pepper spray.