Norcia mayor says wants to return to normal

Live like before quake, attract more tourists, tells ANSA

Norcia, August 18 - The mayor of Norcia said Friday the quake-hit Umbrian town wanted to return to normal as soon as possible after the first of three devastating earthquakes on August 24 last year. "A year on from the first quake on August 24 we have one desire, to return to live, as soon as possible, as we did before the earthquake, in a city better than the one that the tremor partly destroyed," Nicola Alemanno told ANSA. Alemanno also said the town planned to boost its attractiveness for tourists. Much of the centre of town including the iconic basilica of St Benedict was rased by the August quake and two follow-up tremblers in October.

