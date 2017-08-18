M5S proposals, from vote to 16-yr-olds to limited immunity

Rome, August 18 - A program for institutional reform was posted on the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo's blog on Friday that will be voted on by those signed up to the party. The reforms are meant to focus on simplification, direct democracy, transparency and meritocracy. One of the major points indicated is "a reduction in the number of MPs and their immunity, as well as modification of criminal immunity, which must be limited to the opinions and votes expressed during the exercise of their functions. We also want to cancel the provincial governments and the National Council on Economy and Labour (CNEL) from the constitution". "Another essential point for us is the strengthening of the tools of direct democracy - above all through referendums", which is why they have proposed, the blog states, "the cancellation of the constitutive quorum, which has become only a tool used by parties to invalidate results. We propose the introduction of propositive referendums so that citizens can propose laws themselves and not only cancel those approved by parliament." "We also want to bring in uniformity," M5S said, "to the age of voters for the two parliamentary chambers", by lowering the age at which it is eligible to vote to 16."